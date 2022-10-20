Case of bullying at Arvin High School caught on camera

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — An alleged bullying incident at a local high school was caught on camera resulting in an uproar from fellow students and parents, posting footage of the incident on social media.

The video shows kids at Arvin High School shaving the head of another kid, leaving him with patches of bald spots. He is seen wiping away tears, as the text on the screen says he was pressured into the incident.

The Kern High School District put out a statement Thursday afternoon: "The behavior exhibited in the video is clearly unacceptable, and we do not condone bullying of any kind. When students breach the boundaries of acceptable behavior, they will be held accountable for their actions, and the school will provide support to any affected student. "

The district went on to say the incident is under investigation. They say those responsible will be held accountable for their actions, and the school will provide support to any affected student.

The California Department of Education defines bullying: