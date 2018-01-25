Cases of dogs with the flu have been reported in California, closest place to Kern County is Fresno

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

For the last month we have been hearing about the cases of the severe flu outbreak around the country. But humans aren’t the only ones that have to worry about the outbreak. Our four-legged friends can even come down with the flu.

Parts of California are reporting a number of dog influenza cases, the closest being in Fresno. The canine flu is highly contagious, it affects nearly 80 percent of all dogs who come into contact with it according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. And even though there have been no confirmed cases here in Kern County vets believe that it can come here anytime soon and to be on the lookout for signs. “General signs of a cold like a person would have, runny nose, runny eyes, coughing, anything with a persistent cough that develops to the point where the dogs not eating and feeling sick should be of concern,” said Dr. Joe Dendy a vet at the Banfield Pet Hospital.

Dr. Dendy says that most of the time dogs are going to get it if they come into direct contact with a dog who has it. “If they come in contact with things like grooming aids or toys that another dog that has had influenza in the last few days they could also contact it from that,” said Dr. Dendy.

The first time vets had seen this virus in dogs was in 2004 and the second case showed up in 2007. So it’s kind of new for vets to be dealing with. To keep your dog safe owners should avoid places that could be full of sick dogs. “Avoid dog parks when we see it coming, avoid concentrated places where dogs meet like boarding kennels and those kind of things,” said Dr. Dendy.

And disinfection and vaccines can be used as a point of prevention. “Several clients because of their concern of what’s happening asked for vaccines but we are not generally recommending it across the board,” said Dr. Dendy. He also says it is rare for a dog to die from the flu but symptoms could last for a couple of weeks. But if your dog does contract it there are a couple of things you can do to get them back to their old self. “General husbandry, keeping the dog warm, keeping it clean, make sure its got food and water, general nursing care,” said Dr. Dendy.

Dr. Dendy says the signs of kennel cough, which is very common, are the exact same signs as flu symptoms so you have to watch to make sure your dog doesn’t stay sick. And if symptoms persist you should see your vet.