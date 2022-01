The City of Bakersfield will welcome a new addition to its list of restaurants in the downtown area this week. On Tuesday The Downtown Business Association will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for "cask strength bar and kitchen."

The new addition will be replacing The Mark Restaurant, located on 19th street.

It will be first come, first served.

Their business hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 to 9:00 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 4:30 to 11:00 p.m.