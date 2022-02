California City Mayor Jeanie O'Loughlin just to 23ABC that California City Police Chief, Jon Walker has resigned.

As far as she knows, his resignation was voluntary. Walker gave notice, and March 31st will be his last day. Although O'Laughlin said they do not have a replacement yet as far as she knows, CCPD's Lt. Jessie Hightower will be the acting chief and could potentially be up for the job.