Cedric Struggs release petition ruling delayed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The final ruling on a man's petition to be released from prison has been delayed to Thursday, Jan 5, 2023. The original ruling date was set for Thursday, Dec 22.

Cedric Struggs, 60, has been in prison for 42 years following a bank robbery that left one man dead and another injured. Struggs was imprisoned for murder despite not being the killer under the now-defunct felony murder rule, which convicted a person of murder if they committed any felony offense that resulted in death, regardless of if they killed the person or not.

The felony murder rule was amended in California Senate Bill 1437. Now Struggs and his family feel he should be released from prison. After a long court battle, Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp is set to decide on Struggs' petition on Jan 5.