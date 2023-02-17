Cedric Struggs released from prison after more than 40 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After more than 40 years behind bars, 60-year-old Cedric Struggs is now free to walk the streets of Bakersfield.

Struggs was convicted of murder in 1981 for participating in a gas station robbery that ended with a man shot to death. However, Struggs didn't pull the trigger.

After years of legal struggles and changes to California law, he was ordered to be released on Feb 2.

Following his release, Struggs stopped by 23ABC News Studios to talk with 23ABC's Brianna Willis, who had been following this case for months.

"I feel great, and you know, I'm glad to be out," said Struggs. "It's just overwhelming. I'm just trying to cope with everything and it's hard, but this is the feeling that, I don't know, I cried and cried and I don't know, but it's a blessing though."

Struggs also revealed what has shocked him most since his release. He alluded to the homelessness around the city, the development of new technology, and the overwhelming amount of support he has received.

"The shock is homeless people by the highway. People drive into homelessness and this shock of just seeing new technology and trying to learn these phones and stuff like that," explained Struggs. "So, you know, I've been getting major love from a lot of people. So that's been a shock. I thought it would be where I just get out. People wouldn't say nothing, but I went to stores and somebody asked me if I was the guy on TV. It is a blessing."

