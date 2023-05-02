Celebrating both the history and future of Bakersfield's AAPI community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Chinese Women's Club has been around since the 1950s. Starting as a way for Asian Americans to get together and share their experiences, it's now grown into a welcoming organization that gives back to the community through scholarships.

One of this year's scholarship recipients has been a part of the organization since she was a baby.

"I don't really know if I've ever had a time where I wasn't involved with it, 'cause I always either remember going with my mom to the meetings for just, like, dinner at different Chinese restaurants, or going to the dinner dances that we usually have," said Ashley Ha, who, along with her mother Nina, has been involved with the club for many years.

Ashley has been joining her mother at the organization's events since she was 1 year old and spent her childhood helping her mother, member Nina Ha, pass out scholarships to other young people through the Bakersfield Chinese Women's Club.

23ABC Ashley Ha has been involved with the Bakersfield Chinese Women's Club since she was a baby.

Now Ashley is 18 and is being honored herself with a scholarship. She says being part of the organization for so long not only taught her more about her culture, but also taught her to appreciate it.

"Just having those support systems around you, because I feel like if I didn't have it, I would be much different, and I wouldn't have so much pride in being Chinese American," said Ha.

According to Ha, the application for the scholarship was fairly easy to understand. She credits her experiences with the BCWC when writing about why she's proud to be Asian American.

Ha says she's grateful to be receiving a scholarship, though it's a surreal experience for her.

"It's funny to come up this year and I was like, 'Oh, now I have to do it, and now I get to do all the things that I've always observed this entire time,' so yeah, it just feels really surreal," said Ha.

Ha will be attending the Boston Conservatory at the Berklee College of Music pursuing a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theater this fall. Her mother, Nina Ha, says the scholarship money will greatly benefit her daughter as she starts the next chapter in her life.

WATCH: Exploring the Diverse Experiences of Asian American and Pacific Islanders - A Talk at CSUB