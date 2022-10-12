Celebrating National Coming Out Day Tuesday, A Day of Pride Saturday, and equal rights every day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — LGBTQ+ communities and allies celebrated National Coming Out Day on Tuesday.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, the first National Coming Out Day took place on October 11th, 1988. It was the anniversary of the national March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

The day serves as a reminder of the bravery of those who openly identify as LGBTQ+, and the continued fight for equal rights for individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary, queer, asexual, intersex, and two-spirit.

Anne-Natasha Pinckney is the executive director for the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity in Bakersfield says that peers, parents, and the community can support the people in their lives who are on the cusp of coming out, on National Coming Out Day and every day, by showing radical acceptance.

“The first thing we say is don’t ask ‘Are you sure?’ or anything like that. Don’t dismiss it, and don’t say ‘no, you’re not,’ because those are some of the things we hear often in our community,” said Pinckney. “This is, ‘Wow, thank you for trusting me with such an important part of yourself. How can I support you?’”

To learn more about how you can help promote inclusivity, the Center will be one of many organizations celebrating Pride this weekend.

A Day of Pride event is set for Saturday, October 15th at Stramler Park in central Bakersfield from 3 to 9 pm. Event organizers say they are still in need of volunteers. If you would like to get involved, visit the Bakersfield LGBTQ+ website.