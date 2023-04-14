Centennial High School to perform 'The Phantom of the Opera'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Get ready to hold on to your chandeliers! Centennial High School is opening its performance of "The Phantom of the Opera" on Fri, April 14.

Alicia Hammon, the director of the show, says that it is perfect timing.

“I’m just so proud of them, you know? 'Phantom' isn’t an easy show," said Hammon. "It’s been at least 10 years, if not closer to 11 or 12 years since any high school or any theatre company all has put on 'Phantom' in Bakersfield. So we’re very excited to bring the show to everyone in town, especially with the Broadway production finally closing after such a long run. This weekend is their closing weekend as we are having our opening weekend, so it’s just been kind of special for all of the kids to do this great show.”

With a great show comes great responsibility, with strong operatic songs, elaborate choreography, and technical staging. The lead roles are played by seniors El Friedman, Sarah Wright, and Garrett Redstone.

All actors say that they had to seriously prepare for this show.

“A lot of practicing at home. I think I have annoyed my brother when singing in the shower for the past four months,” said El Friedman, who plays the character Christine Daae.

“I think just putting yourself into the character and just watching a show over and over again and just practicing a lot is really important,” said Sarah Wright, who plays Meg Giry.

"It’s a big legacy to live up to, you know? The past 30 years," said Garrett Redstone, who plays the Phantom. "I just to prepare, listen to all the greats. Colm Wilkinson, Michael Crawford, really just pulling all I can from all the different sources and making the best performance possible.”

Making the best performance possible is extra important to Friedman, who has been waiting for this a long time

“This particular production is really important to me," she explained. "I wanted to play Christine for about 14 years. It’s been a dream role for me.”

Centennial's first performance is lining up closely with Broadway's last one, giving a bit more incentive to see the play.

“It's no longer on Broadway, so this is one of your only chances to come see it in and we’re a pretty talented cast,” said Wright.

"The Phantom of the Opera" will be performed at 2 p.m. on April 15 and April 22 and at 7 p.m. on April 14, April 20, and April 21. Tickets are $12 without a student ASB Card.