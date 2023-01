BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Centennial High School competed against 15 other teams, emerging as the county's Mock Trial champions on Sat, Jan 29.

Centennial High claimed victory and will go on to represent Kern County at the state Mock Trial Finals in March. The Kern County Bar Association also awarded the team with over $2,000 to cover their competition fees.

23ABC News would like to congratulate all of the students involved.