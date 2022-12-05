Centennial High School wins regional We The People hearings, moves on to state championships

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students from Centennial High School won the annual We the People hearings, a competition put on by the Center for Civic Education, and will move on to represent our county in the state championships.

The competition, hosted by the County Superintendent of Schools, lets teams from each high school compete for a chance to win either the 20th or 22nd District title.

Students from Centennial beat out the competition, becoming the overall regional winner. They will represent Kern County at the statewide championships next year.