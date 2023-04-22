Central Valley Chaos opens up their second season against Cali War

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Last year the Central Valley Chaos, a women’s semi pro tackle football team, only played a total of three games. This year they are coming back stronger and hoping to play a full six game season, and of course win them all to bring Bakersfield a championship.

“We've got a great program. We pride ourselves on hard work. We are based here in Bakersfield. This is our second year, we are a semi pro team looking to advance to the pro league. Right now we are at division three, so we are just working hard hoping that we can move up to the top,” said Head Coach of the Central Valley Chaos George Factor.

Now with a full season ahead for Coach George Factor of the Central Valley Chaos, Factor says this will give his team time to build chemistry and develop new players.

“We've added a lot of veteran players. More athletic players. We actually have a good team, they work hard, they are very disciplined, they have a love for the game, and that is what is going to bring us to the top,” said Factor.

It will be no easy task getting to the top, as the Central Valley Chaos will host its season opener against the number two ranked team in the nation and division one powerhouse Cali War. But one player says the team is up for the challenge.

“It's honestly mental. The coaching staff that we have is very committed, and very experienced. Obviously future coaches, future players. We have a couple of girls that are brand new, but we also have a bunch of girls that are returning players and some that came from other teams, so we have a lot of talent we just have to expose it out on the field,” says two way player for Central Valley Chaos Liz Flores.

Liz Flores who plays multiple positions is not the only one that is excited to play against Cali War. Quarterback Isabel Aguilar, says the whole team has put in a lot of work, and they are ready to show it.

“We come out here three days a week and we put the work in for two to two in a half hours. We go through individual skills daily, and as you can see everyone out here is doing a really great job,” says Aguilar.

Coach Factor says they are always looking for new players no matter the age, they even have a teenager on the team. There are also no tryouts, with Coach Factor saying if you are willing to put in the work there will be a spot on the team available. Coach Factor also recognizes that he is helping women break barriers in the sport of tackle football.

“I think it’s special. You know they get an opportunity to do something that they weren’t allowed to do quite a bit you know. Just to be competitive, put on pads, do the same thing. Like I tell them, I say I don't look at you as a woman football player, I look at you as a football player and that’s what we are going to be,” said Factor.

If you want to cheer them on as they kick start their season, the first game is today at West High School starting at 6 p.m.

