BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's never too early to start thinking about summer camp, especially when it's in the spring!

23ABC was live in studio with Rashaan Shehee, organizer of the Central Valley Combine and Skills Position Camp and head coach of the Drillers.

The Central Valley Combine and Skills Position Camp will take place at Bakersfield College starting Saturday, April 29th. On-site registration begins at 8 a.m.