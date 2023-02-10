Chair and two members of the Kern Sheriff's Community Advisory Council resign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The chair of the Kern Sheriff's Community Advisory Council announced Thursday that she and several others are stepping down from the council.

The resignations come soon after the release of "Killing County," a docu-series on Hulu detailing lethal use-of-force incidents by Kern law enforcement agencies.

In Chair Arleana Waller's resignation letter, dated February 9, 2023 and address to Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, the resigning chair says councilmembers Tiara King and Susan Lawol are joining her in exiting the council.

"It has been a pleasure founding and leading the efforts of the CAC. It has renewed my faith in good law enforcement. This will be work that i and other will continue outside of the CAC," reads Waller's letter. She goes on to say that her time with the council has improved her impression of law enforcement.

In her letter, Waller says the three who are resigning fee they have "reached an impasse in our ability to make a material change for the community that trust us to speak on their behalf."

Waller goes on to say her decision was affected by events at the council's most recent meeting, where she says it was clear to her that the council's mission was being "subverted by politics and bureaucracy" by what she refers to as "a very vocal subsection of the CAC."

"In the interest of serving the community, we do not want to use up this important space to have ongoing discussions about dogma," Waller wrote.

The council had previously stated it was working to discuss the incidents highlighted in the docu-series and address community concerns.