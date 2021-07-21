Changes to Frazier Park Cooling Center program

The Kern County Cooling Centers are making changes to their programs to make sure some centers are open more often to better serve local residents.

In a press release, Kern County Cooling Center Program, the Department of Aging and Adult Services, and Kern County General Services announced that starting Friday, July 23rd, that the Frazier Park Cooling Center will start opening when the forecast is for 93 degrees or higher. Previously, the centers opened only when it was 95 degrees or higher.

"These changes are being made in a continuous effort to increase the effectiveness of the Kern Cooling Center Program," said a statement.

Cooling Centers open in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys when the temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher, in the desert areas when temperatures are forecast to be 108 degrees or higher. The centers will be open from 1 - 8 p.m.

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY CENTERS

Arvin : Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive

: Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive Bakersfield : East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road

: East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road Bakersfield : The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street

: The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street Bakersfield : Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E Roberts Lane

: Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E Roberts Lane Lake Isabella : Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard

: Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard Maricopa : Gusher Hall, 271 California Street

: Gusher Hall, 271 California Street McFarland : McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Avenue

: McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Avenue Shafter : Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue

: Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue Taft : Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor Street

: Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor Street Wasco: Wasco Free Will Baptist Church, 938 7th Street

MOUNTAIN CENTER(S)

Frazier Park: Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive

DESERT CENTERS

Rosamond : Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street

: Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street California City : Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue

: Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue Mojave: Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O Street

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, ALL Cooling Center visitors: