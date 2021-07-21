Changes to Frazier Park Cooling Center program

The Kern County Cooling Centers are making changes to their programs to make sure some centers are open more often to better serve local residents.
In a press release, Kern County Cooling Center Program, the Department of Aging and Adult Services, and Kern County General Services announced that starting Friday, July 23rd, that the Frazier Park Cooling Center will start opening when the forecast is for 93 degrees or higher. Previously, the centers opened only when it was 95 degrees or higher.
"These changes are being made in a continuous effort to increase the effectiveness of the Kern Cooling Center Program," said a statement.
Cooling Centers open in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys when the temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher, in the desert areas when temperatures are forecast to be 108 degrees or higher. The centers will be open from 1 - 8 p.m.
SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY CENTERS
- Arvin: Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive
- Bakersfield: East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road
- Bakersfield: The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street
- Bakersfield: Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E Roberts Lane
- Lake Isabella: Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard
- Maricopa: Gusher Hall, 271 California Street
- McFarland: McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Avenue
- Shafter: Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue
- Taft: Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor Street
- Wasco: Wasco Free Will Baptist Church, 938 7th Street
MOUNTAIN CENTER(S)
- Frazier Park: Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive
DESERT CENTERS
- Rosamond: Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street
- California City: Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue
- Mojave: Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O Street
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, ALL Cooling Center visitors:
- Face coverings are required
- Must practice physical distancing at all times-keep at least 6’ away from one another