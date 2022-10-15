Check out the Aerospace Air Valley Show's largest STEM Expo in history

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KERO) — The Aerospace Valley Air Show bringing the science of flight, space and technology to Kern County.

NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center is one of the expos helping bring that science to life. Within the stem expo there are 12 NASA tables, barely scratching the surface of the over 60-exhibit showcase.

This stem expo is the largest in U.S. Air Force history, highlighting the history of sonic flight, aerospace engineering, and NASA’s latest endeavors.

The Air Show is continuing Sunday. Gates open at 8 a.m.