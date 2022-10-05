Chelsea Handler to perform at Fox Theater for 'Vaccinated and Horny' tour

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Chelsea Handler is vaccinated, horny, and her latest comedy tour is coming to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Saturday, October 15th.

Handler is making her first visit to Bakersfield for her "Vaccinated and Horny" tour. Handler has done many things in entertainment, ranging from hosting Chelsea Lately on the E Network to Chelsea Does on Netflix and many other Chelsea-related shows. She has appeared in roughly three dozen various TV and film projects over the years.

23ABC's Mike Hart got a chance to chat with her via Zoom before her upcoming show.

"You want their cheeks to hurt when they leave, you know?" asked Handler during the Zoom call. "You want people to hopefully have some happy accidents while they're watching you. So I'm pretty much sticking to lighter fare for that purpose. I think a comedian's responsibility, especially during such volatile times, is to make people laugh and focus on the happiness so that people can kind of forget about what's going on in the real world for at least an hour and a half."

From standup comic and talk show host to social media influencer and author, Handler has addressed practically every controversial topic over the years. However, she said her stand-up comedy is designed as an escape from it all.

Tickets are still on sale for the show, including VIP seats where you can attend a meet and greet with Handler after the show. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m.