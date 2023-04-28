Cherokee Nation connects to California through the Central Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — How far would someone travel to see members of their family? Hours, days, or across the nation? How about if they have never even met their family before?

The Cherokee Nation traveled over 1,000 miles to bridge the gap for its California members and to connect the culture. Members of the Cherokee Nation traveled across the United States from Tahlequah to Bakersfield.

“When I got connected with the Cherokee Nation and they brought me back, it just made me feel connected to my people more than ever,” said Kevin Henson, Facilitator for the Cherokee Community of Central California.

He says his life changed for the better by learning about his heritage.

“Honestly, it was just amazing for me because I grew up away from my culture, away from the Cherokee Nation," Henson explained. "My grandma spoke fluent Cherokee but she tried to keep her children from learning it because it was a bad thing to be Native when she was growing up.”

Now, connecting with others who have stories like Henson's is a goal for the Cherokee Nation, planning trips to visit the 27,000 Cherokee citizens living in California.

According to Chuck Hoskin Jr, the Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, finding Native roots is more important than ever.

“It’s about really cultural preservation and revitalization," explained Hoskin. "We live in a day and age where we have the resources to come out and connect with people. We can connect with them virtually. We can remind them of their roots and I think people have a hunger for knowing where they came from.”

Hoskin also visited to spread the word about getting a delegate for the Cherokee Nation in the House of Representatives, a motion he said was asserted back in the 1830s in the Treaty of New Echota.

“A promise made should be a promise kept and the treaties are promises," he explained. "They are the supreme law of the land, so asserting our treaty rights is something we can use grassroots help on and we need our citizens to step up.”

This political effort is not the main reason for the visits, however. Hoskin says that the reuniting of Cherokee culture influences the journey across states.

“We try to go out across the country to reconnect with our brothers and sisters," said Hoskin. "Bakersfield is a place we have been coming for a long time.”

Those who are a part of the Cherokee Nation and would like to learn more about how they can get involved can get information can visit the Cherokee Community of Central California's website or the official Cherokee Nation website. To learn more about the effort to seat the Cherokee Nation's first House Representative, visit CherokeeDelegate.com.