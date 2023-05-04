Chevron to hold Soccer Academy for youth, adult tryouts in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Chevron will partner with the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Alianza de Fubol to hold its Chevron Soccer Academy at Bakersfield College on Sat, May 6.

According to Chevron, around 200 Kern County residents between the ages of 9 and 15 will receive training from former and current soccer professionals. Kids involved in the program will also be able to interact with the Chevron STEM Zone and learn science through soccer.

“Chevron has been honored to provide our Kick it 360 virtual soccer program to kids across Kern County in years past and we were thrilled to now bring this exciting in-person opportunity to youth in the area," said Megan Lopez, Public Affairs Representative for Chevron's San Joaquin Valley Business Unit. "The Chevron Soccer Academy allows kids to develop skills that inspire success and empowerment on and off the field. We’re eager to see what our CSA participants can accomplish and achieve.”

Chevron will also hold a tryout event for U18 athletes on Sun, May 7. The event will feature scouts from organizations and sports teams such as LAFC, California State University Los Angeles, United States Soccer, Sporting Kansas City, Pachuca, the San Jose Earthquakes, California State University Bakersfield, and Bakersfield College, among others.

"It's grassroots programming like the Chevron Soccer Academy and partners like Chevron that make Alianza de Fútbol and For Soccer so excited for the future of the game," said Ernesto Bruce, the CEO of For Soccer, the company that owns Alianza de Futbol. "Reaching hundreds of families in and around Bakersfield through the youth programming is something we all take tremendous pride in.”

"Alianza [de Futbol] is thrilled to continue its partnership with the Chevron Soccer Academy in Bakersfield," said Heath Pearce, For Soccer President of Integrated Marketing and Communications. "We are committed to supporting the growth of soccer in North America, and it is through these opportunities that we are able to help bridge the gap in underserved communities.”

The event is free, however, Chevron asks that participants register in advance at ChevronSoccerAcademy.com.

