Child struck by vehicle in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A child was injured after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in the 6200 block of Pioneer Drive in East Bakersfield.

According to initial reports from the California Highway Patrol, the child jumped onto the back of their father's vehicle. The father, who was unaware the child was there, backed over them.

Fire department crews are on the scene. The extent of the child's injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.