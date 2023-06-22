Watch Now
Children to hold lemonade stand donation event to support Honor Flight veterans

Pre-pandemic, the children were able to earn $3,000 through the stand. They sponsored the trips for two Kern County veterans with that money.
Honor Flight Kern County lemonade stand
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 22, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three children are raising money to help sponsor veterans on the next Kern County Honor Flight.

How are they raising the funds? Through a lemonade stand located in Olde Stockdale! The three took a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, but pre-pandemic, they were able to earn $3,000 through the stand. They sponsored the trips for two Kern County veterans with that money.

The stand will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thurs, June 22. Those who are unable to visit the stand can still give to the lemonade stand fund through Honor Flight Kern County by writing "Lemonade Stand" in the memo area when making a donation.

