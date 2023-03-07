China Peak Mountain Resort receives large amount of snow, hopes to open again

China Peak Mountain Resort is hoping to open soon, but it all depends on Highway 168 and if it will be safe for travelers.

There is still a lot of snow to be cleared in the Lakeshore area. China Peak saw about three feet of snow just on Sun, March 5. Crews are doing their best to clear the roads.

“We have big snow storms every winter but this would not stop and [there is] nobody coming to do anything," said Sharon Boyd, a Shaver Lake resident. "There’s not even a street plow.”

Boyd has lived in Shaver Lake since the 1970s and says she remembers snow, just not this much of it at one time.

“We’re built for winter," said Boyd. "This is just a big fat mess, but we’re built for it. I feel compassion for the people in Southern Cal that aren’t built for it.”

After continuous snowfall for more than a week, her focus is on keeping the front of her home clear. She has a 20-foot pile of snow on the side of her house that continues to grow.

With a break in the snow, China Peak Mountain Resort is hoping to open, depending on road conditions, on Wed, Mar 8.

Meanwhile, officials are asking people to hold off a little bit more before coming to play in the snow.

“There’s not going to be any room for recreational snow play other than hopefully China Peak here in a few days," said Mike Salas, an officer with the California Highway Patrol. "But if you're coming up here to just get a great day in the snow, go to the snow parks? Well, those parks are all closed.”