CHP: 27 DUI arrests made during July 4th weekend max enforcement

23ABC News
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jul 05, 2022
(KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said 27 people suspected of DUI were arrested during a maximum enforcement period over the July 4th weekend. CHP said the agency also didn't investigate any deadly crashes during the weekend.

The maximum enforcement period started shortly after 6 p.m Friday and ran through just before midnight Monday.

In addition to speeding violations, officers were on the lookout for distracted and aggressive drivers, and motorists suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

