CHP: At least two killed in deadly crash near Randsburg

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Randsburg Thursday morning.

CHP confirmed that at least two people died in a head on collision on southbound Highway 395, just south of Cuddeback Road.

The crash between a mini van and a pickup truck happened just before 7:30 a.m.

The Kern County Coroner is en route. Kern County Fire is on scene.

One person was flown out by helicopter but their injuries are unclear, according to CHP.

The southbound lane is currently blocked, according to CHP. Southbound traffic is alternating with northbound traffic and using the northbound lanes.