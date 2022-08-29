CHP: DUI suspected in deadly roll-over crash on I-5

LEBEC, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a driver in a deadly single car roll-over crash on Saturday night was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.

CHP said officers received a report shortly after 7 p.m. of a single car roll-over crash on northbound I-5, north of Lebec Service Road.

Officers found a 2004 Toyota Solara overturned on the right shoulder and a man was declared dead at the scene and woman passenger injured, said CHP.

CHP said the driver, Deleah Johnson, 18, of Bakersfield, was taken to Kern Medical and arrested on suspicion of felony DUI with additional charges pending.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with additional information should call the CHP Fort Tejon Area office at 661-248-6655 and ask to speak with Officer Jason Lachaussee.