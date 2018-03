BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is holding a "Start Smart" class on Tuesday to educate current and prospective teen drivers on being more aware and prepared to handle stress on the road.

Parents are welcome to go with their kids. The class will be held at 6 p.m. at the Bakersfield CHP office located at 9855 Compagnoni Street.

The class is free. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to contact CHP at 661-396-6600.