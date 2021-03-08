Menu

CHP investigating collision involving a wrong way driver in Delano

Posted at 8:44 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 23:55:41-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Multiple people are injured after a wrong way driver collided into at least one vehicle in Delano Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP traffic incident page, the wrong way driver was reported to correct his direction when traffic gets close, then would turn around the wrong way again.

The traffic page states that the wrong way driver crashed into a Grey Nissan along Banner Avenue, just north of Highway 65 shortly before 8 p.m.

A vehicle reportedly collided into a tree, just north of the first collision.

The traffic page shows that three people have minor injuries and one person has moderate injuries.

Officials are searching for the suspected wrong way driver in the area and have requested a drone to assist.

Traffic is backed up in the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
