UPDATE: Woman killed in crash on Taft Hwy., EB and WB lanes closed

(KERO) — (UPDATE 4:15 PM): East and westbound lanes of Taft Highway are closed now following a crash that killed a woman and injured her husband, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the lane closures are expected to last two to three hours approximately.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Taft Hiway at Old River Road. CHP said the woman was driving a Tan GMC Sierra pickup truck northbound on Old River Rd. when she, for unknown reasons, entered the intersection.

At that time a semi was heading eastbound on Taft Hwy. and struck the driver's side of the pickup.

The woman driving the pickup died at the scene, CHP said. CHP said her husband was a passenger in the truck and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The occupants of the semi were not injured.

The California Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash between a semi-truck and a pickup truck on Taft Highway.

According to the CHP website, the crash happened on Taft Hwy. and Old River Road just before 2 p.m.

This is a developing story.