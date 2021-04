BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly incident in Northwest Bakersfield, after a minor was struck by a train Sunday evening.

According to the CHP traffic page, the incident occurred shortly before 6:40 p.m. near Sante Fe Way and Renfro Road.

The CHP page listed the incident as a fatality, but doesn't specify any information of who was killed or how the incident occurred.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.