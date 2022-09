ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old motorcyclist from Bakersfield was killed early Thursday morning after crashing with a vehicle in Arvin.

The crash was reported at about 12:45 a.m. on Di Giorgio Road, west of Malaga Road, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Nando Luis Alvarez Condor, 25, of Bakersfield, was declared dead at the scene, said KCSO.