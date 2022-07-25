CHP: Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a solo crash early Saturday morning and alcohol may have been a factor in the incident in Northwest Bakersfield.

CHP said officers received reports of a solo crash just after midnight on Rosedale Highway at Gibson St.

An initial investigation found that a man was riding an Indian motorcycle east on Rosedale Highway at Gibson Street, for an unknown reason, abruptly slowed down and turned to left causing the motorcycle to travel out of control, said CHP.

The motorcycle fell onto the left side, the man was ejected, and hit the road, said CHP.

The man was declared dead at the scene, said CHP.

The road was closed for about two hours to investigate the crash.

CHP says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and the incident is still under investigation.