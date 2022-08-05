CHP: One killed in crash after vehicle goes through fence, hits parked truck

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said one person was killed Friday morning after their vehicle traveled off northbound Hwy. 99, went through a fence and onto State Road before hitting the back of a parked truck.

CHP said officers received reports of the crash just after 5 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a man was driving a Nissan north on Hwy. 99, north of Olive Drive, and for an unknown reason veered to the right, went through a perimeter fence and onto State Road, and then hit the back of a parked Freightliner truck, said CHP.

The driver was taken to Kern Medical where he later died, said CHP. No other injuries were reported.

CHP said alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor and the crash is still under investigation.

State Road was briefly closed to investigate the crash.