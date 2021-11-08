CHP: Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A pedestrian was killed after running into the path of a vehicle Saturday night in Southwest Bakersfield, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on South Real Road at Apache Road at about 9:50 p.m, said CHP.

A pedestrian running east on South Real Road was struck by a blue Ford vehicle traveling north on South Real Road at Apache Avenue, according to CHP. The pedestrian ran directly into the path of the Ford and the front of Ford struck the pedestrian, said CHP. The driver of the Ford stopped and remained on the scene.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

The intersection of South Real Road at Apache Road was closed for over an hour for the investigation.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor, according to CHP.

The crash is still under investigation.