CHP: Pedestrian killed after walking onto Hwy. 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed Sunday morning after walking onto Hwy. 99 near the Planz Road over-crossing and being hit by a vehicle.

CHP said officers received reports before 4 a.m. about a pedestrian standing in a lane on Hwy. 99, south of Hwy. 58. As units responded, officers learned the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, said CHP.

An initial investigation found that for unknown reasons a pedestrian was walking in a lane on Hwy. 99 under the Planz Road over-crossing into the path of a Honda, said CHP.

The Honda veered to the left to avoid hitting the pedestrian but the right side of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, said CHP.

The pedestrian was taken to Kern Medical where she was declared dead.

Alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor in the crash, said CHP.

The crash is still under investigation.