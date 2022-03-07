CHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy. 166

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed Sunday when they walked into traffic on Hwy. 166 near I-5.

CHP said both lanes of Hwy. 166 were closed to investigate and clean up the crash.

The incident happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. when the pedestrian for an unknown reason walked in a lane was hit by a Kia, according to CHP

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene and the driver of the Kia didn't suffer any injuries, according to CHP.

It's unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, said CHP. The crash is still under investigation.