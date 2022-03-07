Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

CHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy. 166

Police Lights (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of flashing police lights.
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 7:10 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 10:10:53-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed Sunday when they walked into traffic on Hwy. 166 near I-5.

CHP said both lanes of Hwy. 166 were closed to investigate and clean up the crash.

The incident happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. when the pedestrian for an unknown reason walked in a lane was hit by a Kia, according to CHP

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene and the driver of the Kia didn't suffer any injuries, according to CHP.

It's unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, said CHP. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!