CHP: Pedestrian killed in East Bakersfield hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a female pedestrian was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in East Bakersfield.

CHP said officers received reports that a female pedestrian was hit shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Niles Street and Fairfax Road.

CHP said a preliminary investigation found that a driver in a semi truck with a trailer was heading east on Niles Street and made a right turn onto south FairFax Road and the trailer hit a pedestrian who was walking across the southbound lanes of Fairfax Road. The female pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

The driver didn't stop and was last seen driving south on Fairfax Road, said CHP.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash, said CHP.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the CHP's Bakersfield Area office at 661-396-6600.