CHP seeks help identifying driver in deadly hit-and-run

16-year-old Angel Berumun was killed in the crash
A memorial was set up for 16-year-old Angel Berumun who was killed in a hit-and-run crash. The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Area is seeking help finding and identifying the driver in that crash.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Feb 02, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Area is seeking help finding and identifying the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed 16-year-old Angel Berumun.

Currently, the CHP is looking for an unknown make or model of a red car. The new damage to the car is likely to be in an area which had been previously damaged and repaired.

The CHP is working with investigators from the CHP's Central Division Investigative Services Unit, Bakersfield CHP Safety Services Program, and the Bakersfield Police Department. They've received leads and tips from the community, but continue to seek help finding and identifying the driver and vehicle involved in the crash.

If anyone saw anything on Jan. 25th, 2022, between 5:45 a.m. and 6:38 a.m. on Niles Street and Brentwood Drive or east of Valencia Drive, they're asked to call the CHP at 661-396-6600.

