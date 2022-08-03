CHP: Several injured after Greyhound bus overturns in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said several people were injured Wednesday morning after a Greyhound bus overturned in Tulare.

CHP said officers received reports of the crash at about 3:15 a.m. on northbound Hwy. 99 at Avenue 264.

An initial investigation found that the bus driver, for an unknown reason, drifted onto the right shoulder before crashing into a chain-link fence bordering Hwy. 99, and the bus overturned into a packing house parking lot, said CHP.

CHP said several passengers were injured with minor to moderate injuries reported.

About 34 passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash, said CHP.

CHP said drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor at this time and the cause of the crash is under investigation.