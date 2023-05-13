CHP to hold child car seat safety checks in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is hosting a free child seat check on Saturday, May 13 by appointment.

From 9:00 am until 1:00 pm, CHP will have specially trained Child Safety Seat Technicians at their location at 9855 Compagnoni Street in Bakersfield who can evaluate your child's car seat, make sure it's properly installed, and answer any questions you may have about its safe use.

CHP reminds parents and those who care for children about the importance of ensuring that your child's car seat is properly installed and used every time they ride in the car. Using seats and restraints that are appropriate for your child's size and weight as they grow is key, because in a crash, your child's life depends on their car seat.

If you would like to make an appointment for a car seat check on Saturday, please call the California Highway Patrol at 396-6600.