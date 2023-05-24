CHP to hold 'maximum enforcement period' over Memorial Day weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is hoping to keep Kern County residents safe by implementing a "maximum enforcement period" over Memorial Day weekend.

During this period, there will be an increased amount of officers on the road. According to the CHP, 45 people were killed in crashes in the state during 2022's holiday weekend, which is nearly a 30 percent increase from 2021.

The enforcement period is expected to begin at 6 p.m. on Fri, 26. It will continue through midnight on Mon, May 29.

