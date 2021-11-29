CHP: 7-year-old struck by vehicle near Horrace Mann Elementary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two pedestrians in a crosswalk were struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Horrace Mann Elementary School, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said that about 8 a.m. a driver traveling south on Catalpa Way was preparing to turn left on Niles Street when they struck two pedestrians, a 44-year-old woman, and a 7-year-old boy, within a marked crosswalk. The boy suffered major injuries while the woman suffered minor injuries and both were taken to Kern Medical, said CHP.

The driver remained on the scene, said CHP.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the incident, according to CHP.