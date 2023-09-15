Chris Mathys to run against Rep. David Valadao for 22nd District seat

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Republican Chris Mathys is once again throwing his hat in the ring to challenge fellow Republican David Valadao for the 22nd Congressional District seat.

In a statement announcing his candidacy, Mathys, a long-standing vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, cites Rep. Valadao's vote to impeach Trump as an inspiration to run against him. He also says Valadao continues to oppose Trump, saying he is opposing Trump "with his opposition to the Biden impeachment proceedings."

Meanwhile, Valadao has gone on record with multiple news organizations, claiming that he supports the House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into the current president.



