Christian baker back in court arguing against relaunch of investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The owner of Tastries Bakery was back in court today to argue against the relaunch of an investigation into the business.

Last October, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) launched an investigation into Cathy Miller's bakery after a same-sex couple filed a discrimination complaint alleging that she refused to bake a wedding cake for them because of their sexual orientation. Judge David Lampe ruled that the government cannot force Cathy to engage in expressive speech that violates her conscience. The department initially appealed the decision, but then withdrew the appeal.

The DFEH has now reopened their initial investigation into the bakery under California’s anti-discrimination law, which they argue still applies to Cathy’s case. Officials are looking to interview Cathy, her husband, and a Tastries employee. Miller's lawyer argued today that the department cannot continue its investigation, since the judge already made a ruling on the matter.

The ruling is expected to be handed down later this month.