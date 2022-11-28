Christmas Town returns to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Christmas Town is open at the Kern County Fair Grounds as of November 25th. Attendees can walk through the festive activities and meet Santa Claus himself.

Owner of Christmas Town, Mike Ross, spoke to 23ABC a little about the larger scale of this year's attraction.

"We've got a whole brand new show. We've never done anything. This is our largest show ever. I've had different people involved in light shows across the country think I might have the biggest walkthrough in the country right now," said Ross. "So we have five million, over five million lights on display. We have seven different shows. We have various activities, train rides, hayrides. We've got a skating rink. We have all the ice skates everybody's going to need"

Access to the skating rink comes free with the admission price.

Christmas town is open through January 1st, with the exceptions of December 1st, Christmas Eve, and Christmas day. A drive-through-only presentation is slated for Christmas Eve and Christmas day instead.

For more information, visit Christmas Town's website.