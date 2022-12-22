Christmas tree recycling programs to start in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County residents can recycle their Christmas trees at various places for free beginning Monday, Dec 26.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Program is a way to prevent trees from being illegally dumped. Residents can chop up their tree into small pieces and place it in the green waste container without decorations on it.

From Dec 26th through Jan 9, residents can take trees to one of the 24 drop-off locations around Kern County, including Bakersfield College and all of Kern County's landfills.

Trees can also be composted at home. For all the details, visit the Kern County Public Works website.