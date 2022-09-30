Chuck E Cheese to hold Halloween Boo-tacular throughout October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Chuck E Cheese will be holding its Halloween Boo-tacular, a Halloween-themed promotion event, throughout the month of October.

All month long, the pizza franchise will be offering family-friendly activities, including weekend costume contests and Sensory Sensitive Sunday, which focuses on giving kids with sensory issues a quieter experience and will have sugar-free candy for children in costumes. The Bakersfield location on Ming Ave will also have a new "spooky" menu, with items such as pumpkin-shaped pizza and slime cookies.

There will also be Halloween Boo-tacular Nights starting at 6 p.m. each night. Boo-tacular Nights will feature free gameplay for all kids in costume and will provide treats from Dippin' Dots, along with other goodies.

The event begins tomorrow and ends on Halloween.