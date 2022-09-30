Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Chuck E Cheese to hold Halloween Boo-tacular throughout October

Chuck E Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular
Chuck E Cheese
Chuck E Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular
Posted at 8:19 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 11:19:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Chuck E Cheese will be holding its Halloween Boo-tacular, a Halloween-themed promotion event, throughout the month of October.

All month long, the pizza franchise will be offering family-friendly activities, including weekend costume contests and Sensory Sensitive Sunday, which focuses on giving kids with sensory issues a quieter experience and will have sugar-free candy for children in costumes. The Bakersfield location on Ming Ave will also have a new "spooky" menu, with items such as pumpkin-shaped pizza and slime cookies.

There will also be Halloween Boo-tacular Nights starting at 6 p.m. each night. Boo-tacular Nights will feature free gameplay for all kids in costume and will provide treats from Dippin' Dots, along with other goodies.

The event begins tomorrow and ends on Halloween.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a Child a Book

Give a Child a Book