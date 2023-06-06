Cirque Italia to hold pirate-themed circus in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Those who have ever wanted to hunt for buried treasure alongside pirates in a thrilling adventure now have the opportunity, as Cirque Italia is coming to Bakersfield.

Cirque Italia is bringing a brand-new pirate-themed production to Kern County, featuring balancing swashbucklers, knife jugglers, a crossbow-centric act, and the "Wheel of Death." According to the circus, the show will follow Clown Rafinha as he defeats other pirates to claim the treasure for himself.

"The story begins with our Ringmaster 'Clown Rafinha' fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside," explained the circus in a press release. "His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more."

The Cirque Italia show will visit Bakersfield for live performances from Thurs, June 29 through Mon, July 3 at Mercado Latino on Edison Highway.

For more information on the production or to purchase tickets, visit their website CirqueItalia.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the show's on-site box office beginning Tues, June 27.

