City Council approves 150-bed expansion project at the Brundage Lane Navigation Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As part of the City of Bakersfield’s ongoing work to reduce the number of individuals experiencing homelessness, the City Council has approved an agreement to design a 150-bed expansion project at the Brundage Lane Navigation Center (BLNC).

This expansion could potentially double the current client capacity of the facility.

“The City recognizes that homelessness is the top concern in our community right now,” City Manager Christian Clegg said. “We have a lot of work to do to address this challenge, but we remain committed to deploying creative and proactive strategies – like this expansion plan – until we are able to better address the impacts of homelessness.”

The city first plans to expand the BLNC beyond its current capacity, there will be a vote on the construction phase.

Since BLNC opened in October of last year they have provided services to 750 homeless people and have found permanent housing for 85 people.

The expansion design will include:

Increasing the bed count from 150 to 300.

An expansion to the 7,900-square foot service provider wing to accommodate additional caseworkers needed to assist the increasing total of clients.

Working with local hospitals to establish a recuperative care dorm for hospitals to meet recent changes in California law for discharged unsheltered patients.

Development of a headquarters for expanded Code Enforcement Rapid Response Teams.

In addition to increasing the total number of clients who can be served on-site, this project will also include an expansion to the on-site pet kennel, increasing the capacity for pets from 15 to 50.

The BLNC operates under a low-barrier model, allowing pets, partners in a co-ed dorm, and the storage of possessions.

The BLNC also offers on-site job training for clients and other services to put them on a supported path to permanent housing. In November 2021, the BLNC is expected to start its kitchen program, offering a culinary training program for clients using a commercial-sized kitchen. The kitchen has been serving meals on-site since July 2021.

