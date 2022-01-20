City Council faces disapproval on redistricting process

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wednesday evening, the City Council met to discuss the redistricting process. It was the second of five meetings to be held.

Several gathered at City Hall to the A3 map which was approved back in December.

However, some residents still don’t agree with this map as tensions ran high.

Director of Civic Engagement at the Dolores Huerta Foundation, Lori Pesante believes the most recent redistricting map does not properly represent the county.

“We have proposed a map on behalf of the Kern Ethical Map Coalition, it draws what you need to have which is three voting rights acts districts currently we only have two and the proposed map only draws two.”

The process of how this map came to be, has been criticized in the past. However, Assistant to the City Manager of the City of Bakersfield Brianna Carrier said they have hired consultants to help with it.

“We actually did onboard a few consultants to help us with our demographic analysis and some technical assistance. We are working with redistricting partners.”

Still, the Coordinator of Civic Engagement at the Dolores Huerta Foundation, Eliana Honeycutt, said voters in specific areas will be negatively impacted.

“This is essentially resulting in the disenfranchisement of the east Bakersfield Latino population by the greater voting district.”

Yet, Carrier said redistricting is designed to benefit communities: “Redistricting serves to empower local communities and preserve voting rights.”

Despite this presentation, Pesante saw the new lines is divisive. “You need to keep our Punjabi community whole. You need to keep our Black communities whole. You need to empower our constitutionally protected classes and you have to draw the right districts.”

Thanks to Assembly Bill 849 cities and counties are required to engage communities in the redistricting process.

The next meeting is on February 23.