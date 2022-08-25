City jobs will be up for grabs at Bakersfield Job Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield has good news for job seekers. The city is preparing to bring its first job fair to downtown Bakersfield on Friday, August 26th. The city is looking to fill 200 different employment positions throughout the city.

Prospective city employees are invited to bring their resumes to the Community House at Mill Creek Park, where they will be able to meet and speak with a number of representatives from various city departments, including fire, police, finance, recreation and parks, public works and more.

You can find more job listings on the City of Bakersfield website.